A Choral Spring Concert-Forces of Nature

Experience through song the miracles of nature–from the glow of a tiny firefly to the majestic power of love. Southern Adventist University’s Bel Canto women’s chorus and Die Meistersinger men’s chorus will perform under the direction of Gennevieve Brown-Kibble on Sunday, April 14, at 7:30 p.m. in the Ackerman Auditorium on Southern’s campus. This event is free and open to the public. For more information visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.