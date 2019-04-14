Experience through song the miracles of nature–from the glow of a tiny firefly to the majestic power of love. Southern Adventist University’s Bel Canto women’s chorus and Die Meistersinger men’s chorus will perform under the direction of Gennevieve Brown-Kibble on Sunday, April 14, at 7:30 p.m. in the Ackerman Auditorium on Southern’s campus. This event is free and open to the public. For more information visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.
A Choral Spring Concert-Forces of Nature
Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
