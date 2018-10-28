Choro das 3 is a Brazilian instrumental music band comprised of three sisters who travel with their father. Corina plays flute and piccolo, Lia plays acoustic 7 string guitar, Elisa plays mandolin, clarinet, banjo and piano and Eduardo (the father) plays pandeiro (the Brazilian tambourine).

In Brazil Choro das 3 has played for presidents and for huge audiences such as São Paulo's New Year's Eve Party (2 million people). They have appeared on national Brazilian TV many times, including the Jo Soares show (the Brazilian version of "The Tonight Show”) as well as on many local TV stations around the world.

For the last five years Choro das 3 has played in the USA to reviews with words like, “superbly talented,” “cohesive,” and “beguiling.” Their appearances at Mike Marshall and David Grisman's Mandolin Symposium led Marshall to say that Choro das 3 plays ". . . some of the most inspired and inspiring music . . . the highest level of musicianship and presentation . . . the highest quality of Brazilian Choro music that can be heard any place today." They’ve played over 200 concerts at halls, festivals, clubs and schools from Massachusetts to California and from Seattle to Texas. Choro das 3 has released 8 CDs since 2008. This will mark the third appearance in Chattanooga by the group.

The Chattanooga Music Club has provided 2400 free seats for Hamilton Title 1 schools students families & 25 free seats for Chattanooga Recreation Center students families. As a non-profit 100% of the box-office collected will go to pay the group after any minimal expenses. Please help the CMC cover their expenses and enjoy a world class show!

General seating tickets are only $13.50 each ($10 General Seating, $2 Tivoli Restoration Foundation Fee, and Eventbrite ticketing fee of $1.50). Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/choro-das-3-in-concert-presented-by-the-chattanooga-music-club-tickets-47812322945

For more information contact Buddy Shirk at 423-529-0315.