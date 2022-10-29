Chorus Angelorum Concert

× Expand Artwork by Janelle Wagoner Artwork by Janelle Wagoner

This one of a kind concert will feature works for choir, organ, and both together, culminating in a grand performance of the Messe Solennelle by Louis Vierne for two organs and choir. In addition to the mass, this concert will premiere In Memoriam A.C. by Eric Humann, this year’s winner of the Chattanooga Chapter’s Composition Contest as well as two works by Chattanoogan Ethan McGrath. Other composers included are Balfour Gardiner, Gabriel Faure, Randall Thompson, John Tavener, and Robert Lucas Pearsall. Seven local organists will participate as well as members of the choir.