Christkindlmarkt

to

Signal Mountain Arts Community Center 809 Kentucky Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Market At MACC located at 809 Kentucky Ave. Signal Mountain TN 37377 at the Mountain Arts Community Center is preparing for the final 2 events of the year!

Christkindlmarkt~~Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20 from 10am-7pm.

Tons of vendors, food trucks, live music, holiday festivities, hot mulled beerwein, 25,000 white lights and so much more. The final music act of the 2 day event will be Ellie Woodruff. You can find her on Youtube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ig7KxRsWXw0. She was a contestant on The Voice...wow! She will wrap up the evening from 3pm-6pm with a mix of jazz and holiday tunes on the mandolin...so festive!!!

A Very Merry Christmas~~Saturday, December 3 from 10am-4pm.

We are still accepting vendors. Registration will close on Wednesday, November 16 at approximately 8pm. If interested please email to marketatmacc@gmail.com. Only outdoor spaces are available.

Info

Signal Mountain Arts Community Center 809 Kentucky Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Festivals & Fairs, Markets
to
Google Calendar - Christkindlmarkt - 2022-11-19 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Christkindlmarkt - 2022-11-19 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Christkindlmarkt - 2022-11-19 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Christkindlmarkt - 2022-11-19 00:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

EPB Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Friday

November 11, 2022

Saturday

November 12, 2022

Sunday

November 13, 2022

Monday

November 14, 2022

Tuesday

November 15, 2022

Wednesday

November 16, 2022

Thursday

November 17, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours