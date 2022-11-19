× Expand Robert Davis and Russell Walsh INDEPEN-DANCE Instagram A German Tradition

Market At MACC located at 809 Kentucky Ave. Signal Mountain TN 37377 at the Mountain Arts Community Center is preparing for the final 2 events of the year!

Christkindlmarkt~~Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20 from 10am-7pm.

Tons of vendors, food trucks, live music, holiday festivities, hot mulled beerwein, 25,000 white lights and so much more. The final music act of the 2 day event will be Ellie Woodruff. You can find her on Youtube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ig7KxRsWXw0. She was a contestant on The Voice...wow! She will wrap up the evening from 3pm-6pm with a mix of jazz and holiday tunes on the mandolin...so festive!!!

A Very Merry Christmas~~Saturday, December 3 from 10am-4pm.

We are still accepting vendors. Registration will close on Wednesday, November 16 at approximately 8pm. If interested please email to marketatmacc@gmail.com. Only outdoor spaces are available.