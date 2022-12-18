× Expand Christina Clark Christmas in Collegedale Flyer - 1 Christmas In Collegedale

Collegedale, TN – The City of Collegedale invites the public to join them at their new holiday tradition, “Christmas in Collegedale,” celebrating the most wonderful time of the year. Friends and neighbors are welcome at this inaugural event scheduled for Sunday, December 18th. From 4:00pm to approximately 7:30pm, guests will watch The Commons in Collegedale come alive with holiday festivities and feature local talent.

A city-wide event, “Christmas in Collegedale” will be a festive showcase of our small-town community groups. The holiday affair will feature food trucks, pictures with Santa, story time with Mrs. Clause, a canned food drive by Collegedale Police Department, and much more - all culminating in a special tree lighting ceremony at sunset.

Founders Hall will be filled with holiday music from performances led by kids young and old. Inside, guests can choose to sit by the crackling fireplace or dance to the sounds of the season. In Chestnut Hall, Santa will be taking a break from the North Pole for Christmas photos with all the good boys and girls.

The City invites you to warm your hands by the bonfire and tease your taste buds with food and hot drinks from local vendors. The Commons will be bright and sparkle with yards and yards of stringed white and multi-colored lights. Children of all ages can try their luck at yard games and activities provided by local businesses.

For more event information, contact the Parks & Recreation office at 423-468-1971, email parksandrec@collegedaletn.gov or go to the website at collegedaleparksandrec.com.

###