Christmas Concert: Symphony Orchestra, Choral Ensembles, Brass Choir

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee

The final School of Music concert of 2019 will feature Southern’s Symphony Orchestra, choral ensembles, and the Collegedale Brass Choir presenting works on the theme “News of Great Joy.” Under the direction of Laurie Redmer Cadwallader and Gennevieve Brown-Kibble, the student performers will present holiday selections and invite the audience to join in the fun. The concert will be held in the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists on December 14 at 4 p.m.

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
