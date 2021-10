× Expand By: Big Stub Creations By: Big Stub Creations

Christmas with Ebonessa Scrooge is back to tickle your funny bone in this hilarious stage play. This is a family affair including local vendors, food, drink and FREE PARKING. Seating is limited so get your tickets early. *EARLY BIRD SPECIAL* $5 OFF ADULT TICKET IF PURCHASED BY 11/15/2021. Use code: EARLYBD1. Click link to purchase tickets https://www.eventbrite.com/e/184267437867