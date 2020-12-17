"Christmas in Harmony"

The Collegedale Credit Union Concert Series is proud to support live and local musicians to present an evening of “Christmas in Harmony” featuring a capella music from the “Choo Choo Men’s Chorus”, and two ladies' quartets - “Masquerade”, and “Midnight Rose” coming to The Commons located at 4950 Swinyar Dr, Collegedale, TN 37363 on Thursday, December 17th at 7 p.m.!

Please understand that CCU and The Commons will follow the guidance of city officials regarding any need to postpone this event. Admission is free!

For more information, visit www.collegedale.org or call 423-396-2101.