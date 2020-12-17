"Christmas in Harmony"

to

Collegedale Commons 4950 Swinyar Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee

"Christmas in Harmony"

The Collegedale Credit Union Concert Series is proud to support live and local musicians to present an evening of “Christmas in Harmony” featuring a capella music from the “Choo Choo Men’s Chorus”, and two ladies' quartets - “Masquerade”, and “Midnight Rose” coming to The Commons located at 4950 Swinyar Dr, Collegedale, TN 37363 on Thursday, December 17th at 7 p.m.!

Please understand that CCU and The Commons will follow the guidance of city officials regarding any need to postpone this event. Admission is free!

For more information, visit www.collegedale.org or call 423-396-2101.

Info

Collegedale Commons 4950 Swinyar Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
4233962101
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - "Christmas in Harmony" - 2020-12-17 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - "Christmas in Harmony" - 2020-12-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - "Christmas in Harmony" - 2020-12-17 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - "Christmas in Harmony" - 2020-12-17 19:00:00 ical
newsletter small box 5

EPB Local Business Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

November 24, 2020

Wednesday

November 25, 2020

Thursday

November 26, 2020

Friday

November 27, 2020

Saturday

November 28, 2020

Sunday

November 29, 2020

Monday

November 30, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours