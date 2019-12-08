Make it a holiday tradition! The Commons will be filled with local crafters, artists and plenty of Christmas cheer! Enjoy shopping for locally crafted gifts for your family and friends. Free admission and visits with Santa.
Christmas Market at The Commons
Collegedale Commons 4950 Swinyar Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Food & Drink Kids & FamilyPinball-O-Ween
-
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningTransform Us: Workshop & Exhibit
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal & Friends
-
Concerts & Live MusicHalloween Party
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Festivals & Fairs This & ThatThe Great Triduum of Allhallowtide
-
Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Parties & ClubsThe Mad Priest Great Triduum Anniversary!
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicNoontunes: Lori Button
-
Art & ExhibitionsIn-Town Gallery's 45th Holiday Show
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsOpen Studio Nights
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
Saturday
-
Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Parties & ClubsThe Mad Priest Great Triduum Anniversary!
-
-
This & ThatMaps of the Mind
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Festivals & Fairs This & ThatThe Great Triduum of Allhallowtide
-
Festivals & Fairs2nd Annual Community Day and Car Show
-
Sunday
-
Food & DrinkGospel Brunch
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBen Stephens
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicMy Name Is Preston
-
Education & Learning Health & WellnessStrengthening Your Connection to Nature: A Weekend Ecotherapy Conference
Monday
-
Theater & DanceInto to Dance
-
Education & Learning Theater & DanceTeen/Adult Dance Class
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatFall Belly Dance Session
-
Talks & ReadingsHistorian Peter Star
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningChattanooga Self Improvement Meetup
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Talks & ReadingsDebt Management 101
-
-
Talks & ReadingsKeep Your Nest Empty
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicAcoustic Bohemian Night
Wednesday
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness MarketsLookout Farmers Market
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsNovember Nights: Paperclay Moon Ornaments
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicAlan Wyatt Quartet
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth