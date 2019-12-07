Christmas on Broadway: Chattanooga Boys Choir 57th Annual Singing Christmas Tree

The Chattanooga Boys Choir Singing Christmas Tree, one of Chattanooga’s longest-running and most treasured holiday traditions, will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Tivoli Theater, with family-friendly 12:00pm and 5:30pm showtimes.

The program will include more than 100 members of the Chattanooga Boys Choir’s five component choirs, as well as guest artists from the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Youth Orchestra (Gary Wilkes, director), Ballet Tennessee (Anna van Cura, director), and the Metropolitan Bells handbell ensemble (Gary Bynum, director). The choir’s special guest performer will be Scott Coulter, a Chattanooga Boys Choir alum who has been honored as one of Broadway’s top performers in both theater and cabaret productions. In all, the stage will be graced with over 200 performers providing a splendid display of holiday music and dance for all ages to enjoy.

The theme of this year’s Singing Christmas Tree is “Christmas on Broadway,” as stage veteran Scott Coulter joins the choir in presenting holiday pieces made famous on some of the most musical theater productions. “These Are a Few of My Favorite Things” from The Sound of Music, “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” from Miracle on 34th Street, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” from Miracle on 34th Street and “Toyland” from Babes in Toyland are just a few of the staples from Broadway holiday repertoire that will be featured.

Other pieces performed by the choir will feature a number of traditional carols, holiday music from around the world, and several holiday favorites. Included on the program will be excerpts from Camille Saint-Seans’ Christmas Oratorio, Wayne Bisbee’s setting of “Adeste Fideles,” and a special setting of “All Is Well” by Michael W. Smith. In addition, the choir will share settings of “Al Shlosha D’Varim” in Hebrew and Cristi Cary Miller’s setting of “Dona Nobis Pacem” in Latin. The Singing Christmas Tree program will also feature several holiday favorites including “O Holy Night,” “White Christmas,” “Christmastime Is Here” and several other selections that will be the perfect start to everyone’s holiday season.