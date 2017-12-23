Join us for Christmas Open House every Saturday in December from 1:00-5:00 pm. We will showcase holiday gift baskets starting at $19.95, gourmet food products, mulled wine, and wine-infused coffee. If the perfect gift basket can't be found, we will gladly help design and build a custom basket for you. We look forward to making your shopping experience as smooth as our sweet, southern wine.
Christmas Open House at the Georgia Winery
The Georgia Winery 6469 Battlefield Parkway, Ringgold, Georgia 30736
Saturday
-
Sports This & ThatScenic City Gobbler Soap Box Derby
-
Health & WellnessChattanooga Hungry Turkey Half Marathon & 5K
-
-
This & ThatThanksgiving at the Zoo
-
Art & ExhibitionsArtist Demonstration with Mike Berry & Judy Klich
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicLily Rose
-
Concerts & Live MusicKristen Ford
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning Kids & FamilyThrill After Thrill for the Holidays
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonthly Jazz Jam
Monday
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Concerts & Live MusicRobert Earl Keen's Fam-O-Lee Back to the Country Jamboree!
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
Tuesday
-
Business & Career Education & Learning Politics & ActivismBitcoin Meetup
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Art & ExhibitionsSam Lubell + Greg Goldin on Never Built New York
-
Charity & Fundraisers Health & Wellness Theater & DanceUnited We Dance: Move & Groove for the Read to Lead Academy
-
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
This & ThatRickmobile
-
Charity & FundraisersFireside Stories: A HomeBound Book Donation Night
-
Charity & Fundraisers This & ThatIce On the Landing: ALS Give Back Night
-
Charity & Fundraisers This & ThatGreen Drinks with the Chattanooga Zoo
Thursday
-
Education & LearningThe Chattery Presents "Credit Card Travel Hacking for Beginners"
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
-
Concerts & Live MusicPrime Country Band
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
-
Art & Exhibitions MarketsArtifact Holiday Market
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live MusicAaron Cowan, Florea, Futurecone, Dead Testaments
-
Theater & DanceI'll Be Home for Christmas; A Dinner Cabaret