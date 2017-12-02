Christmas Open House at the Georgia Winery

The Georgia Winery 6469 Battlefield Parkway, Ringgold, Georgia 30736

Join us for Christmas Open House every Saturday in December from 1:00-5:00 pm. Open House showcases holiday gift baskets starting at $19.95, gourmet food products, mulled wine, and wine-infused coffee. If the perfect gift basket can't be found, we will gladly help design and build a custom basket for you. We look forward to making your shopping experience as smooth as our sweet, southern wine.

Info
The Georgia Winery 6469 Battlefield Parkway, Ringgold, Georgia 30736 View Map
Food & Drink
706-937-9463
