Southern Adventist University’s School of Music invites the community to an evening of seasonal carols and classics performed by the Wind Symphony, Jazz Ensemble, and Steel Band under the direction of Ken Parsons and Keith Lloyd on Saturday, December 3, at 8 p.m. in Iles P.E. Center. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.