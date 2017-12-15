John Berry has a new outlook, a new address and a new beginning. The singer-songwriter rose to stardom on the country charts of the 1990s with such mega-hits as “Your Love Amazes Me,” “Standing on the Edge of Goodbye” and “She’s Taken a Shine.” His annual Christmas tours brighten the holidays for thousands, as does his electrifying rendition of “O’ Holy Night.”
Christmas Songs and Stories with John Berry
Robert Kirk Walker Community Theatre 399 McCallie Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
