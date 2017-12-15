Christmas Songs and Stories with John Berry

Google Calendar - Christmas Songs and Stories with John Berry - 2017-12-15 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Songs and Stories with John Berry - 2017-12-15 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Christmas Songs and Stories with John Berry - 2017-12-15 20:00:00 iCalendar - Christmas Songs and Stories with John Berry - 2017-12-15 20:00:00

Robert Kirk Walker Community Theatre 399 McCallie Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

John Berry has a new outlook, a new address and a new beginning. The singer-songwriter rose to stardom on the country charts of the 1990s with such mega-hits as “Your Love Amazes Me,” “Standing on the Edge of Goodbye” and “She’s Taken a Shine.” His annual Christmas tours brighten the holidays for thousands, as does his electrifying rendition of “O’ Holy Night.”

Info
Robert Kirk Walker Community Theatre 399 McCallie Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Christmas Songs and Stories with John Berry - 2017-12-15 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Songs and Stories with John Berry - 2017-12-15 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Christmas Songs and Stories with John Berry - 2017-12-15 20:00:00 iCalendar - Christmas Songs and Stories with John Berry - 2017-12-15 20:00:00
Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

August 22, 2017

Wednesday

August 23, 2017

Thursday

August 24, 2017

Friday

August 25, 2017

Saturday

August 26, 2017

Sunday

August 27, 2017

Monday

August 28, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours