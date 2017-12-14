Take a magical journey to the North Pole to visit Santa via Ruby Falls Christmas Underground beginning Friday, Dec. 1. This holiday adventure offers a unique, interactive experience to travel through Santa’s underground mining town of “Joystone City” where beautiful nighttime Christmas lights twinkle throughout the day. Open noon to 8 p.m. every Thursday through Sunday Dec. 1 – 10, then daily Dec. 14 – 23, Christmas Underground is a holiday tradition for Santa believers and kids at heart!

“Now in its fourth year, Ruby Falls Christmas Underground attendance continues to grow,” said Hollie Baranick, tours and special projects manager. “More families are looking for ways to add unique and exciting events to their holiday traditions. New this year, we are introducing a section of Joystone City where guests experience snow inside the cave to add to the magic of their journey.”

Guests travel a secret passage through the caverns of Ruby Falls to the North Pole where Santa’s miners are collecting “Joystones” to spread Christmas cheer. Visitors help the miners pan for Joystones, test the gems for “Christmas quality” and crack a souvenir geode to take home! The Northern Lights, Sugar Plum Fairy Village and a glittering ice cave await, on a journey that leads to a special individualized experience with Santa. Around every corner, the magical decorations, interactive activities and festive atmosphere create a charming experience and wonderful holiday memories.

Ruby Falls remains 60 degrees year-round, making it ideal for a holiday adventure, no matter the weather forecast. Discounted tickets combining Christmas Underground and the Ruby Falls waterfall tour are also available. Admission is $11.95 for everyone ages three and up. Go to www.rubyfalls.com/Christmas for more.