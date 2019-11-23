Christmas Village at New Hope

New Hope Presbyterian Church 7301 Shallowford Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421-2624

Avoid the hustle and bustle of the big shopping centers this holiday season and support local crafters, small business owners AND local missions!

New Hope Presbyterian Church is hosting it's 3rd Christmas Village at New Hope on Saturday, November 23 from 10am-4pm. Shop from a variety of vendors like Thirty-One Gifts, Paparazzi Jewelry, and Color Street as well as crafts!

We are accepting applications for vendors through 11/11/19. Please contact the church office for information. (423-892-0853 or nhpc7301@gmail.com)

Info

Markets, Outdoor
4238920853
