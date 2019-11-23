Avoid the hustle and bustle of the big shopping centers this holiday season and support local crafters, small business owners AND local missions!

New Hope Presbyterian Church is hosting it's 3rd Christmas Village at New Hope on Saturday, November 23 from 10am-4pm. Shop from a variety of vendors like Thirty-One Gifts, Paparazzi Jewelry, and Color Street as well as crafts!

We are accepting applications for vendors through 11/11/19. Please contact the church office for information. (423-892-0853 or nhpc7301@gmail.com)