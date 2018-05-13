Cirque du Soleil's CORTEO (May 10-13)

After thrilling more than 8 million people worldwide, CORTEO will visit Chattanooga at the McKenzie Arena for a limited run of six performances, from May 10 to 13, 2018.

This unique production directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca premiered in Montreal in April 2005 and has visited 64 cities in 19 countries.

CORTEO, which means cortege in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.

The clown pictures his own funeral taking place in a carnival atmosphere, watched over by quietly caring angels. Juxtaposing the large with the small, the ridiculous with the tragic and the magic of perfection with the charm of imperfection, the show highlights the strength and fragility of the clown, as well as his wisdom and kindness, to illustrate the portion of humanity that is within each of us. The music turns lyrical and playful carrying CORTEO through a timeless celebration in which illusion teases reality.

The cast of CORTEO includes 51 acrobats, musicians, singers and actors from all around the world.