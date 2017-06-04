Citizen Jane: Battle for the City

Arguably no one did more to shape understanding of the modern American city than Jane Jacobs, the visionary activist and author of "The Death and Life of Great American Cities" who fought to preserve urban communities in the face of destructive development projects. Here, she fights against the ruthless redevelopment projects of urban planner Robert Moses.
