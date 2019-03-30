A Saturday of free music, buskers on the block, food and fun hosted in the Passageways 2.0 alley - Cooper's Alley and surrounding businesses on Saturday, March 30. Starting at 2pm., stroll the alley at 10 East 7th Street and the 700 blocks of Cherry and Market Streets as the SoundCorps' busking auditions for Sidewalk Stages will take place until 6pm.

And while the streets will be humming with music, the tunes inside the businesses surrounding the alley will start at 2pm and last until 9pm. The concept of City Beats is simple - enjoy local music and spend a few dollars at the businesses surrounding the alleys. All the music is free to enjoy.

See the music schedule below to find when and where DLY2 Music, Mary Edwards, C-Grimey, Gino Fanelli Music, Amber Fults, The Trinity Band, Ogya World Music Band and Tryezz Official will be playing.