City Hall Summer Concert Series

This is the first installment of a monthly summer concert series created by the City of Chattanooga Office of Multicultural Affairs to be held on the last Friday of each summer month. Spend your lunch hour with us as we feature different forms of music and cultural entertainment by talented local performers. This Friday you will be inspired and uplifted by the vocal talents of Ronisha Walker! Tune in and enjoy!

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/734170690745441/