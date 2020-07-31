City Hall Summer Music Series-Part II

This is the second installment of a monthly summer concert series created by the City of Chattanooga Office of Multicultural Affairs to be held on the last Friday of each summer month. Spend your lunch hour with us as we feature different forms of music and cultural entertainment by talented local performers. OMA welcomes the talents of singer, songwriter, and guitarist Amber Fults.

Amber delivers euphoric self-expressions from within the intersection of the singer-songwriter and pop/rock aesthetics. Her music, however, isn’t merely the sum of these particular genres - her musical roots branch out in countless directions, drawing upon a wealth of inspiration and experience to fashion this persuasive and occasionally aching sound.

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/685517745509701