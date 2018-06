Calling all fit fams, relatives and all the different families in Chattanooga! Clear your schedules for July's Sweat, led by lululemon ambassador Matt Averyhart and LaTasha Bester (aka Freedom Fitness).

Meet us at Coolidge Park for an all levels, family friendly team workout with a little competition thrown in. Hydration, a towel and sunscreen are highly encouraged!

We'll also have some water on hand thanks to The Vitamin Shoppe Hixson.