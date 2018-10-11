City Sweat: Find the Shake

Miller Park 928 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee

It's time for our final installment of City Sweat 2018 in Miller Park! Join us for an all-levels complimentary Pure Barre style class led by River City Company's Julia Bursch. Be prepared for some thighs, some core and most likely a tuck press hold here and there! Bring your friends, hydration and your mats!

Miller Park 928 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee
