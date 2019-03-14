City Sweat: Million Dollar Sweat

Miller Plaza 850 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Join us at Waterhouse Pavilion for an all levels HIIT ( High Intensity Interval Training) workout, led by Meagan Million of Orange Theory Fitness. Bring your friends and hydration and expect to feel like a million bucks after this 60 minute workout!

Miller Plaza 850 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Health & Wellness, Outdoor, Sports
