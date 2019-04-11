It's time for some sun salutations at Miller Park for our April sweat! Join us in the park for an all levels Power Yoga class, led by Southern Soul Yoga's Sarah Brodgon. Be prepared with a mat, a towel, hydration, and your buddies for our first open air sweat in the center of Chattanooga.
City Sweat: Power in the Park
Miller Park 928 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee
