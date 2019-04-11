City Sweat: Power in the Park

to Google Calendar - City Sweat: Power in the Park - 2019-04-11 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - City Sweat: Power in the Park - 2019-04-11 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - City Sweat: Power in the Park - 2019-04-11 18:00:00 iCalendar - City Sweat: Power in the Park - 2019-04-11 18:00:00

Miller Park 928 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee

It's time for some sun salutations at Miller Park for our April sweat! Join us in the park for an all levels Power Yoga class, led by Southern Soul Yoga's Sarah Brodgon. Be prepared with a mat, a towel, hydration, and your buddies for our first open air sweat in the center of Chattanooga.

Info

Miller Park 928 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Health & Wellness, Outdoor
to Google Calendar - City Sweat: Power in the Park - 2019-04-11 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - City Sweat: Power in the Park - 2019-04-11 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - City Sweat: Power in the Park - 2019-04-11 18:00:00 iCalendar - City Sweat: Power in the Park - 2019-04-11 18:00:00
DI 16.12

The Pulse Calendar

Monday

March 25, 2019

Tuesday

March 26, 2019

Wednesday

March 27, 2019

Thursday

March 28, 2019

Friday

March 29, 2019

Saturday

March 30, 2019

Sunday

March 31, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours