City Sweat: Scenic Sweat

It’s that time again for the annual City Sweat to begin! Join River City Company and lululemon for an all-levels endurance/run based workout, led by lululemon ambassador Dreama Campbell located at the new art installation "Resurgence" by Albert Paley at the Blue Goose Hollow Trailhead near Riverfront Parkway. Bring your running shoes, hydration, and excitement for the first Sweat of the year!