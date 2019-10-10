We are moving into our final workout for this years series of City Sweat! For our last sweat, we are featuring Sarah Dolmovich and her team at SWATwithsarah (you might catch them crushing a workout twice a week at Renaissance Park across the river). Gear up with your training shoes, shades, and hydration for an all levels bootcamp style workout at Miller Park. Let's end this series of sweats with some fun and hard work!!
City Sweat: SWAT In The City
Miller Park 928 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee
