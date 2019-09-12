City Sweat: Work it Circuit

Miller Park 928 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee

Come join us for an all-levels circuit style workout in Miller Park led by Echelon Studio. Get ready for some cycling, Zumba, strength training, and yoga. Bring your friends, a mat, towel, and hydration for City Sweat brought to you by River City Company and lululemon Chattanooga.

Miller Park 928 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee
