Come join us for an all-levels circuit style workout in Miller Park led by Echelon Studio. Get ready for some cycling, Zumba, strength training, and yoga. Bring your friends, a mat, towel, and hydration for City Sweat brought to you by River City Company and lululemon Chattanooga.
City Sweat: Work it Circuit
Miller Park 928 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee
Health & Wellness, Outdoor
