This year, we are kicking off City Sweat early. This time, we are hitting it on Valentine’s Day! Join us at Waterhouse Pavilion as CrossFit Brigade's Emily and Eric Griffith leads us through an all levels couples/partner workout.

Bring your significant others and your friends for this winter holiday Sweat! Don’t forget your hydration and a towel! Jack'd Coffee will be present to provide protein infused nitro cold brew as well as Drink Recover for some after workout energy!