Cityscape: Watercolor Painting

This class offers a time to paint one of the city's iconic landscapes through the medium of watercolor. If you took this class in July, we'll be using a different cityscape as our inspiration.

The materials needed are: watercolor paper or canvas, watercolor paint palette, assorted sizes of paint brushes, water for painting and cleaning brushes, and pencil.

Let's have fun painting with Keelah Jackson-Harris!

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/9/21/cityscape-watercolor-painting

About the teacher:

Keelah Jackson-Harris is an award-winning educator, writer, singer/songwriter and visual artist with a B.S. in Political Science from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga and an M.S. in Education from the University of Tennessee Knoxville; she has been a multifaceted creative since childhood. Keelah and her husband, Jody Harris, are currently working on an audio-visual project, Shine Language Fluent, which will be released in 2020. They are the curators and owners of Keeody Gallery located in downtown Chattanooga, TN.