Cityscape: Watercolor Painting

to

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Cityscape: Watercolor Painting

This class offers a time to paint one of the city's iconic landscapes through the medium of watercolor. If you took this class in July, we'll be using a different cityscape as our inspiration.

The materials needed are: watercolor paper or canvas, watercolor paint palette, assorted sizes of paint brushes, water for painting and cleaning brushes, and pencil.

Let's have fun painting with Keelah Jackson-Harris!

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/9/21/cityscape-watercolor-painting

About the teacher:

Keelah Jackson-Harris is an award-winning educator, writer, singer/songwriter and visual artist with a B.S. in Political Science from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga and an M.S. in Education from the University of Tennessee Knoxville; she has been a multifaceted creative since childhood. Keelah and her husband, Jody Harris, are currently working on an audio-visual project, Shine Language Fluent, which will be released in 2020. They are the curators and owners of Keeody Gallery located in downtown Chattanooga, TN.

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Cityscape: Watercolor Painting - 2020-09-21 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Cityscape: Watercolor Painting - 2020-09-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Cityscape: Watercolor Painting - 2020-09-21 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Cityscape: Watercolor Painting - 2020-09-21 18:00:00 ical
Digital Issue Ad (Blue)

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

September 2, 2020

Thursday

September 3, 2020

Friday

September 4, 2020

Saturday

September 5, 2020

Sunday

September 6, 2020

Monday

September 7, 2020

Tuesday

September 8, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Pulse Spotlight