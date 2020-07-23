× Expand The Chattery Cityscape: Watercolor Painting

Cityscape: Watercolor Painting

This class offers a time to paint one of the city's iconic landscapes through the medium of watercolor.

The materials needed are: watercolor paper or canvas, watercolor paint palette, assorted sizes of paint brushes, water for painting and cleaning brushes, and pencil.

Let's have fun painting with Keelah Jackson-Harris!

Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cityscape-watercolor-painting-online-class-tickets-112510736642

About the teacher:

Keelah Jackson-Harris is an award-winning educator, writer, singer/songwriter and visual artist with a B.S. in Political Science from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga and an M.S. in Education from the University of Tennessee Knoxville; she has been a multifaceted creative since childhood. Keelah and her husband, Jody Harris, are currently working on an audio-visual project, Shine Language Fluent, which will be released in 2020. They are the curators and owners of Keeody Gallery located in downtown Chattanooga, TN.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available after the original recording.