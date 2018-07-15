Civic Arts League Show

The public is invited to enjoy a new exhibit and sale entitled “Hot Fun in the Summertime” at the North River Civic Center in Hixson, TN, featuring the artistic work of members of the Civic Arts League of Chattanooga.

An opening reception will be held on Sunday, July 15, from 2:00 p.m. to 4 p.m. Refreshments and beverages will be served.

The exhibit’s theme,“Hot Fun in the Summertime,” has been interpreted by each artist in his or her own unique style and preferred medium. The work of these talented artists includes oils, acrylics, watercolors and mixed media, ranging from the abstract and whimsical to pieces reminiscent of impressionism and realism. All pieces are for sale and ready to hang.

The North River Civic Center is located behind Northgate Mall at 1009 Executive Dr., Suite #102. The center’s normal operating hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Formed in the early 1960s, The Civic Arts League, Inc. is a non-profit organization consisting of multi-talented artists and supporters of the arts. It is dedicated to the stimulation of creative art and the promotion of cultural and educational interests in Chattanooga, Tennessee and the surrounding tri-state area. It gives local amateur, semi-professional, and professional artists an opportunity to exhibit and/or sell their work and to network, socialize and exchange ideas with other local artists.

Members meet the first Monday of every month (except July and major holidays), at 6:00 PM at the Grace Episcopal Church at 20 Belvoir Avenue in the Brainerd Area of Chattanooga. To inquire about membership or to host an exhibit, please contact President Sandra Babb at 423-277- 9464, or Judy Wright, Membership Chairman at 423-653-8946.