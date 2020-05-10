Civics 101: State of Tennessee Government - ONLINE CLASS

× Expand The Chattery Civics 101: State of Tennessee

Presented by The Chattery.

How well do you know the workings of Tennessee’s legislature? Do you know how the legislature’s decisions affect you personally?

Join us for a basic lesson about the Tennessee legislature. We’ll take a non-partisan look at this aspect of our state government and enjoy an interactive conversation about:

The structure of the legislature

How bills become laws

How to make your voice heard

About the teacher:

Dr. Liz Norell did not grow up in a particularly political family. In fact, when she was about eight years old, her father had her take a political ideology quiz from the weekend newspaper, and the results horrified him so thoroughly that they’ve rarely talked about politics since. However, she felt her interest in politics grow deeper during her undergraduate studies at George Washington University; there, Washington, DC was her laboratory as she pursued a degree in journalism, intent on bringing unbiased information to the masses. Life took a few turns before she went back to school to get her Ph.D. in political science from the University of Texas Dallas. Although she primarily studies public opinion and political behavior, she's borderline obsessed with the Supreme Court. Her favorite thing in the world is teaching the inner workings of American government to others -- most of the time, she does so at Chattanooga State Community College, but honestly? She'll grab any excuse to do so outside of a college classroom, too.

