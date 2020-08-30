× Expand The Chattery Understanding Elections

Civics 101: Understanding Elections

This workshop will take a deep dive into the systems we use for primaries and elections in the United States. If you've ever wondered how the Electoral College actually works, this is the workshop for you! We'll also talk about how primaries and caucuses differ, the pros and cons of alternatives to the Electoral College, and why/how your vote matters.

This class is part of a series of classes on Civics. Find the full list at thechattery.org/civics.

Class details: https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/8/31/civics-101-understanding-elections

About the teacher:

Dr. Liz Norell did not grow up in a particularly political family. In fact, when she was about eight years old, her father had her take a political ideology quiz from the weekend newspaper, and the results horrified him so thoroughly that they’ve rarely talked about politics since. However, she felt her interest in politics grow deeper during her undergraduate studies at George Washington University; there, Washington, DC was her laboratory as she pursued a degree in journalism, intent on bringing unbiased information to the masses. Life took a few turns before she went back to school to get her Ph.D. in political science from the University of Texas Dallas. Although she primarily studies public opinion and political behavior, she's borderline obsessed with the Supreme Court. Her favorite thing in the world is teaching the inner workings of American government to others -- most of the time, she does so at Chattanooga State Community College, but honestly? She'll grab any excuse to do so outside of a college classroom, too.