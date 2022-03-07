× Expand thechattery.org Civics 101: Voting (Online Class)

Interested in civics or need a refresher?

With multiple elections this year now is better than ever! Join Sasha Lee for a course to discuss Tennessee’s voting history, how state elections impact federal ones, and what redistricting is and how it impacts your vote. You’ll also learn about voter registration, roles elected officials plan and where and how people can vote.

This non-partisan class is just what you need to get ready for the elections this year.

About the instructor:

Sasha Lee is a Senior Education Program Manager with Common Power, a civic engagement and voting ethics organization. She comes from a law, policy and rights background with an emphasis on legal institutions, voter behavior and political movements. For the past 5 years she has worked with students of all ages as well as engaged in local nonprofit work, and she can't wait to teach with the Chattery community.