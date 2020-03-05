Chattanooga Design Studio is pleased to announce our first 2020 installment of CIVIQ: A Speaker Series Honoring Robert Taylor. CIVIQ is a free quarterly speaker series that showcases visionary practitioners in other cities to connect the Chattanooga community with national and international trends in urban design. Akiima Price will present Meaningful Engagement in Stressed Populations at The Camp House this Thursday, March 5th. Doors open at 5:30pm for light refreshments and networking, followed by the presentation at 6:00pm and concluding Q&A conversation.

How can creative engagement and meaningful programming connect communities to our natural surroundings? Can nature encourage healing and stronger relationships within stressed communities? Akiima Price will share her experience with these topics in Meaningful Engagement in Stressed Populations.

Akiima Price is an award-winning creative thinker and doer who links people, places, and programs with stressed underserved communities. A Washington, DC native, Akiima is a nationally respected thought leader at the intersection of social and environmental issues and the relationship between nature and community well being. Her innovative programming strategies feature nature as a powerful medium to connect stressed youth, adults, and families in meaningful, positive experiences that affect the way they feel about themselves, their communities, and their parks. From her early career experiences as a National Park Service Interpretation Ranger at Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Boulder City, Nevada to her national work with environmental and social service organizations, Akiima has cultivated over 20 years of experience into cutting-edge best practices in trauma-informed environmentalism.

This event is free and open to the public, but registration is requested. For tickets visit Eventbrite.com or Chattanooga Design Studio’s Facebook Events page.