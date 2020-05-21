CIVIQ: A Speaker Series Honoring Robert Taylor

COVID-19 has changed the way we interact, socialize, and learn from each other and as such, CIVIQ is adapting and moving online. Please join us Thursday, May 21st, for a two-part virtual CIVIQ event.

At 4:00pm, we will host a Networking Happy (Half) Hour featuring a cocktail class with Kaleena Goldsworthy-Warnock of The Bitter Bottle.

This happy hour is followed by the main event, a CIVIQ live webinar from 4:30-5:45pm.

This interactive live webinar will focus on the challenges, opportunities, and creative resiliency that our community is faced with during COVID-19. We will hear from five members of our community that offer unique perspectives shedding light into how our public, personal, community, and civic health have been affected by this pandemic and how these leaders are finding ways to be creatively resilient during this time and in the future.

As we continue to face the challenges that COVID-19 presents, we hope that CIVIQ will provide an opportunity to share ideas and spark creative resiliency moving forward.

CIVIQ Live Webinar Panelists:

Ann Coulter (Moderator) - A. Coulter Consulting

Dr. Michele Pickett - Executive Director, LifeSpring Community Health

Jermaine Freeman - Deputy Chief of Staff, City of Chattanooga

Dr. Greg Heath - Guerry Professor, Public Health Program, Department of Health and Human Performance, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

Michael Stone - Director of Innovation Learning, Public Education Foundation Chattanooga

Register here for the Networking Happy (Half) Hour event featuring local mixologist Kaleena Goldsworthy-Warnock: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAlfuGorzssH9Q3--wqAyIMyPqSF5XzaMbN

Register here for the CIVIQ Live Webinar: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9VhH1XK0TzWHuc3WLTJCVw

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the happy hour meeting and the webinar. Please note, the happy (half) hour event and the webinar event are two separate events so make sure you register for both.