Join Reflection Riding and Chattanooga Design Studio as we present Florence Williams for "The Nature Fix," an exploration of why nature makes us happier, healthier and more creative, even in the context of urban environments.

Doors will open at 5.30, with the presentation beginning at 6pm. Copies of The Nature Fix will be sold at the event by Star Line Books, which can be signed by the author following the presentation.

This event is free and open to the public. RSVP tickets through Eventbrite.