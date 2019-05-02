CIVIQ, Gena Wirth: Toward an Urban Ecology

Chattanooga has so many trails, parks, and rock climbing opportunities that enjoying our Scenic City is easy! But we could do more to protect and restore our natural water and landscape systems in our urban core.

We'll explore that idea with the help of our next CIVIQ presentation "Toward an Urban Ecology" with Gena Wirth. Gena is a Registered Landscape Architect and the Design Principal at SCAPE.

SCAPE strives to "connect people to their immediate environment" by creating adaptive and regenerative landscapes. Gena has a particular interest in addressing water and land edge resiliency.