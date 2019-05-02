CIVIQ, Gena Wirth: Toward an Urban Ecology

to Google Calendar - CIVIQ, Gena Wirth: Toward an Urban Ecology - 2019-05-02 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - CIVIQ, Gena Wirth: Toward an Urban Ecology - 2019-05-02 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - CIVIQ, Gena Wirth: Toward an Urban Ecology - 2019-05-02 17:30:00 iCalendar - CIVIQ, Gena Wirth: Toward an Urban Ecology - 2019-05-02 17:30:00

The Camp House 149 E. MLK Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga has so many trails, parks, and rock climbing opportunities that enjoying our Scenic City is easy! But we could do more to protect and restore our natural water and landscape systems in our urban core.

We'll explore that idea with the help of our next CIVIQ presentation "Toward an Urban Ecology" with Gena Wirth. Gena is a Registered Landscape Architect and the Design Principal at SCAPE.

SCAPE strives to "connect people to their immediate environment" by creating adaptive and regenerative landscapes. Gena has a particular interest in addressing water and land edge resiliency.

Info

The Camp House 149 E. MLK Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness, Talks & Readings
423-664-4837
to Google Calendar - CIVIQ, Gena Wirth: Toward an Urban Ecology - 2019-05-02 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - CIVIQ, Gena Wirth: Toward an Urban Ecology - 2019-05-02 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - CIVIQ, Gena Wirth: Toward an Urban Ecology - 2019-05-02 17:30:00 iCalendar - CIVIQ, Gena Wirth: Toward an Urban Ecology - 2019-05-02 17:30:00
DI 16.15

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

April 11, 2019

Friday

April 12, 2019

Saturday

April 13, 2019

Sunday

April 14, 2019

Monday

April 15, 2019

Tuesday

April 16, 2019

Wednesday

April 17, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours