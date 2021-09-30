CIVIQ Lecture Series: Ronda Lee Chapman

The next installment of CIVIQ, the popular speaker series from the Chattanooga Design Studio honoring Robert Taylor will takes place on Thursday, September 30 with a presentation from Ronda Lee Chapman, the Equity Director for The Trust For Public Land.

In her presentation, "Reimagining Our Relationship to Place: How we decolonize design thinking to inspire collective well-being" Ms. Chapman will invite attendees to think critically about how we define community, how we honor ancestral lands we inhabit and enjoy, and the ways we interact with the inherent politics of place.

The event will take place in Waterhouse Pavilion. Spatial distancing will be encouraged and all attendees are kindly asked to bring and wear a face covering.

CIVIQ began in 2018 as a quarterly speaker series to bring notable designers, architects, planners, and engineers to Chattanooga for frank and honest discussions about development trends happening around the country and in our community. More than a lecture, each CIVIQ event is intended to equip people in our city to think differently about challenges we face with regard to land use, urban design, and development.

Attendance is free but registration is encouraged.