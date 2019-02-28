CIVIQ, Victor Dover: The Art of Street Design

Victor Dover, founding partner of Dover Kohl and Partners, is a charter member of the Congress for the New Urbanism. His recent book "Street Design, The Secret to Great Cities and Towns", co authored by John Massengale, is recognized as a revolutionary document for addressing the challenges cities across the globe face. Together we'll engage questions like, "How do we make our streets and cities places where people want to get out of their cars and walk?" and "How do we make our cities and towns great places where people want to be?"

Victor will help us understand what changes can be implemented on existing city and neighborhood streets to make them a more welcoming environment centered on people rather than automobiles.