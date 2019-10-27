Classic Car Show

Southern Adventist University 4881 Taylor Circle, Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

Southern Adventist University invites the community to the 16th annual Antique and Classic Car Show in the Mabel Wood Hall parking lot on campus. Along with a variety of specialty cars, this event features food truck favorites, live music, kid-friendly activities, and trophies awarded to the “People's Choice” and “Best in Show” cars. This event is free and open to the public. To register your car, visit southern.edu/carshow.

Southern Adventist University 4881 Taylor Circle, Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
