Southern Adventist University invites the community to the 16th annual Antique and Classic Car Show in the Mabel Wood Hall parking lot on campus. Along with a variety of specialty cars, this event features food truck favorites, live music, kid-friendly activities, and trophies awarded to the “People's Choice” and “Best in Show” cars. This event is free and open to the public. To register your car, visit southern.edu/carshow.