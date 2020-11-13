Classic Cocktails: Rum

In this class, we will discuss the history behind 3 classic rum cocktails and how to create them at home. There will be an option to purchase a 'cocktail kit' which will include a small bottle of The Bitter Bottle's Chocolate Cherry Bark bitters and any other non-perishable (non-alcohol) ingredients we will be working with. These cocktail kits can be delivered or picked up for locals or mailed for those out of town.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/11/13/classic-cocktails-rum

Purchase Options:

Class ONLY - $15

Class + Supplies - $30 (mailing costs included!) PLEASE NOTE: Order by 12pm on Tuesday, November 10 if outside of Chattanooga and 12pm on Thursday, November 12 if in Chattanooga for local delivery.

Otherwise, we’ll email out a shopping list a week before the class so participants and mix along as we go! At the end of the class, everyone will receive an email with recipe cards.

About the teacher:

Kaleena Goldsworthy was born in Maryland and raised in upstate New York. After suffering through many years of excessive snow, she felt it was time to move to a warmer climate, and found herself in Chattanooga only six months after visiting it for the first time. The fine folks at Flying Squirrel gave Kaleena her first job behind a bar and she instantly fell in love with the hospitality industry, the history of craft cocktails, and the food and beverage industry. To further her education and understanding of spirits and their origins, she started studying herbalism and began volunteering at Crabtree Farms. This knowledge, combined with her love of the cocktail industry, led her to start creating bitters at home. This passion grew, eventually leading to the creation of her business, The Bitter Bottle. The Bitter Bottle is focused on using organic and locally sourced ingredients to create bitters and tinctures. She also continues to focus on education, creating drinks, and sharing all of this with the community.