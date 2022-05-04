Clay Page Southbound and All Around Tour

to

Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant 2 W Aquarium Way #110, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Clay Page is no stranger to phrases "pay your dues" and "work hard for what you want". Playing music for almost a decade, he has shaped his career in a way that many spend a lifetime trying to capture.

The Georgia native stays relevant to certain key parts of the music scene of Nashville, TN, while also keeping his band and touring operation continually growing their reach on the road from South Carolina to Texas.

Clay Page is a well oiled machine when it comes to running the roads, writing and playing music. Page will continue to make his mark as one of the hardest working singer/songwriters and artists in the game.

Be sure to catch him on his 2022 Southbound And All Around Tour! LIVE in Chattanooga, TN one night only at Puckett's! Featuring special guest: Josey Clay.

Timeline of Events:

Josey Clay Opening- 6pm-6:45pm

Clay Page- 7pm-9pm

Tickets are $10.00 pre-order, $15.00 at the door.

You can choose your seat at checkout. Please note that groups may be seated together at large tables if not all tickets for that table are sold to the same party.

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
4237088505
