Clayton Jones and The ExLaws

Singer-songwriter Clayton Jones and outlaw country/Southern rock outfit, The ExLaws have teamed up for the Road to Nightfall competition. Jones is known for well crafted songs. He has a literary background, standpoint, but with the Appalachian styles from his childhood, resonating vocals, and country blues. The songs are gritty and beautiful; rugged but polished. The ExLaws have been described as a good time Rock n’ Roll band from the future. A healthy mix of 70s/80s guitar rock, punk attitude and outlaw country spirit. This collaboration is sure to hit the mark.