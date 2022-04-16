Clayton Jones and The ExLaws

to

The Granfalloon 400 East Main Street , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Singer-songwriter Clayton Jones and outlaw country/Southern rock outfit, The ExLaws have teamed up for the Road to Nightfall competition. Jones is known for well crafted songs. He has a literary background, standpoint, but with the Appalachian styles from his childhood, resonating vocals, and country blues. The songs are gritty and beautiful; rugged but polished. The ExLaws have been described as a good time Rock n’ Roll band from the future. A healthy mix of 70s/80s guitar rock, punk attitude and outlaw country spirit. This collaboration is sure to hit the mark.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
to
