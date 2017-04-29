Clean and Green

Miller Plaza 850 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Clean and Green is Downtown Chattanooga's annual cleanup and beautification volunteer event. Gather a group of volunteers from your business, civic group, church, friends and family to give back for the day.

WHEN: Saturday, April 29, 2017 8am-12pm

WHERE: Check-in at 8am in Miller Plaza, 850 Market Street. All Downtown Chattanooga districts and many surrounding neighborhoods like Hill City, Glenwood and Highland Park are targeted for Clean and Green efforts.

WHAT: At check-in, you’ll receive supplies, your assigned cleaning area, a complimentary breakfast and volunteer freebies. All we need you to bring is the manpower.

WHO: Anyone! From large companies to individuals, families with young children to college students, we’ll find a place and tasks for everyone. Sign up as an individual or gather a team.

Clean and Green is a River City Company event and sponsored by Volkswagen Chattanooga and Chattanooga Property Shop and is also made possible through partners SERVPRO of Chattanooga and the The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

Miller Plaza 850 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

423-265-3700

