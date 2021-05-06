The Cleaning Crew Band

to

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

The Cleaning Crew Band

FREE SHOW | 7:30 PM | 21+ after 9PM

Seating is limited, so make plans to arrive early.

Join us for dinner and a show!

Our kitchen is open until 9PM. Chef Carolyn has crafted a delicious menu with featured weekly specials.

From the band: The Cleaning Crew is a seasoned group of musicians playing an eclectic list of tunes that resonate with our members. Our group was formed by Russ, Joe & Eddie mid 2020 and we have added key member musicians that round out our sound. Russ is the owner of a commercial cleaning company locally and where we rehearse weekly in his warehouse to perfect our sound. So we invite you to join us and enjoy our shows! We are all excited to share our talents and passion for music with you. We look forward to seeing you all soon.

Info

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Concerts & Live Music
423-269-7979
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - The Cleaning Crew Band - 2021-05-06 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Cleaning Crew Band - 2021-05-06 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Cleaning Crew Band - 2021-05-06 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Cleaning Crew Band - 2021-05-06 19:30:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

May 5, 2021

Sorry, no events.

Thursday

May 6, 2021

Friday

May 7, 2021

Saturday

May 8, 2021

Sunday

May 9, 2021

Monday

May 10, 2021

Tuesday

May 11, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours