The Cleaning Crew Band

FREE SHOW | 7:30 PM | 21+ after 9PM

Seating is limited, so make plans to arrive early.

Join us for dinner and a show!

Our kitchen is open until 9PM. Chef Carolyn has crafted a delicious menu with featured weekly specials.

From the band: The Cleaning Crew is a seasoned group of musicians playing an eclectic list of tunes that resonate with our members. Our group was formed by Russ, Joe & Eddie mid 2020 and we have added key member musicians that round out our sound. Russ is the owner of a commercial cleaning company locally and where we rehearse weekly in his warehouse to perfect our sound. So we invite you to join us and enjoy our shows! We are all excited to share our talents and passion for music with you. We look forward to seeing you all soon.