Clear The Shelters

Humane Educational Society 212 N. Highland Park Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

ADOPT: Help us Clear the Shelters!

During the month of August dogs that have been at HES two months or longer and all cats can be adopted at the reduced rate of $25. Adoption fee includes all age appropriate vaccines, spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and unconditional love.

View all our available pets here heschatt.org/adopt/available-pets 

Fill out an online application here heschatt.org/adoptionapplication

DONATE: GreaterGood.org is joining NBC and Telemundo owned stations’ Clear The Shelters pet adoption campaign to support shelters and rescues across the country by encouraging individuals to donate funds to help animal welfare groups with the most critical needs.

Expect matching donation opportunities each week in August and DOUBLE YOUR DONATION TO HES HERE give.greatergood.org/give/274668/#!/donation/checkout?designation=141724

Monday

August 24, 2020

Tuesday

August 25, 2020

Wednesday

August 26, 2020

Thursday

August 27, 2020

Friday

August 28, 2020

Saturday

August 29, 2020

Sunday

August 30, 2020

