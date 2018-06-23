Cleveland 1st Annual BBQ Blues and Bluegrass Festival

SATURDAY- June 23, 2018 use #bbqbluesandbluegrass when talking about event on Social Media.
FREE ADMISSION!!! Come Out to Cleveland, TN 1st Annual BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival
Greenway Park & Pavilion
755 Raider Dr NW
Cleveland, TN 37312
FREE ADMISSION! No BBQ Cookoff since we cannot spend the night over at park.
Individual or Team Apply $50.00 Application fee-PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD - Pull Pork Only! We provide Boston Butts.
$3 for 5 samples to the public!
Bring your Lawn Chairs --Expecting a large turn out!! 50/50 Raffle $2/ticket or 3 for $5.
Also one in Dalton, GA July 21, 2018
Edwards Park
-BBQ Food Vendors
-Other Food Vendors
-Blues & Bluegrass Music & Performers
- Arts & Craft Vendors
-Retails & Direct Sale Vendors
-Kidz Zone & Playground
Visit www.BBQbluesandbluegrass.com OR FB www.facebook.com/BBQbluesandbluegrass for more Information
423-486-7597