Cleveland 1st Annual BBQ Blues and Bluegrass Festival

Greenway Park & Pavilion 755 Raider Drive , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37312

SATURDAY- June 23, 2018 use #bbqbluesandbluegrass when talking about event on Social Media.

FREE ADMISSION!!! Come Out to Cleveland, TN 1st Annual BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival

Greenway Park & Pavilion

755 Raider Dr NW

Cleveland, TN 37312

FREE ADMISSION! No BBQ Cookoff since we cannot spend the night over at park.

Individual or Team Apply $50.00 Application fee-PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD - Pull Pork Only! We provide Boston Butts.

$3 for 5 samples to the public!

Bring your Lawn Chairs --Expecting a large turn out!! 50/50 Raffle $2/ticket or 3 for $5.

Also one in Dalton, GA July 21, 2018

Edwards Park

-BBQ Food Vendors

-Other Food Vendors

-Blues & Bluegrass Music & Performers

- Arts & Craft Vendors

-Retails & Direct Sale Vendors

-Kidz Zone & Playground

Visit www.BBQbluesandbluegrass.com OR FB www.facebook.com/BBQbluesandbluegrass for more Information

423-486-7597

Greenway Park & Pavilion 755 Raider Drive , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37312
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
423-486-7597
