Cleveland State Community College 3535 Adkisson Dr., Cleveland, Tennessee

The 6th annual Cleveland Geekster is the premiere local event to find the comic books, vintage toys, art, movie memorabilia and pop culture collectibles. With nearly 1,000 people attending each year, Geekster features more than 40 vendors with huge assortments of things that make geeks smile. Attendance grows each year, and the event has become a tradition for people all across the area.

Cleveland State Community College 3535 Adkisson Dr., Cleveland, Tennessee
